Trump Says Putin Not Worried About Biden After Witnessing 'Pathetic' US Afghan Withdrawal

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin had no reason to worry about meeting with his American counterpart, Joe Biden, after witnessing the "pathetic" US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, Putin and Biden faced each other virtually - six months after meeting in person in Geneva - as the two world leaders had much to say to each other and discuss a range of topics from the Ukraine crisis to cybersecurity.

"Vladimir Putin looks at our pathetic surrender in Afghanistan, leaving behind dead Soldiers, American citizens, and $85 billion worth of Military equipment. He then looks at Biden. He is not worried!" Trump said.

The Putin-Biden call came as tensions run high over US allegations of Russian activities near the Ukraine border.

