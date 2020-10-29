UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Radical Islamic Terrorist Attacks Must Stop 'Immediately' After Tragedy In Nice

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 11:32 PM

Trump Says Radical Islamic Terrorist Attacks Must Stop 'Immediately' After Tragedy in Nice

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that radical Islamic terrorist attacks must be stopped following the knife attack at a church in the French city of Nice that killed three people

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said Thursday that radical Islamic terrorist attacks must be stopped following the knife attack at a church in the French city of Nice that killed three people.

"Our hearts are with the people of France. America stands with our oldest Ally in this fight," Trump said via Twitter. "These Radical Islamic terrorist attacks must stop immediately.

No country, France or otherwise can long put up with it!"

Earlier in the day, a knife-yielding man killed two women and a man at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice and injured several others. The police detained the attacker and launched an investigation on terrorism grounds.

The attack in Nice was followed by a knife-stabbing attempt in France's southeastern city of Avignon and another one at the French Consulate in Saudi Arabia.

