Trump Says Rally In Iowa Canceled Due To Tornado Warning In Des Moines

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2023 | 06:40 AM

Trump Says Rally in Iowa Canceled Due to Tornado Warning in Des Moines

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump has canceled his rally scheduled to take place this weekend in Iowa due to a tornado threat.

"Tornado Watch in Iowa. For safety of our great Patriots, we have been asked to delay or cancel today's sold out Rally," Trump said on his Truth Social network on Saturday, hours before the scheduled start of the event.

Trump asked his supporters to seek shelter amid the tornado threat and said that the rally's new date will be announced in the near future.

"Unfortunately, due to the Tornado Warnings in Des Moines, we are forced to cancel today's outdoor Rally at the Lauridsen Amphitheater. Stay tuned, we will reschedule soon. Be safe out there!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump, who officially announced his 2024 bid late last year, has been the Republican frontrunner in recent polls, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who has not yet formally launched his campaign.

