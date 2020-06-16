UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Rayshard Brooks' Death During Arrest By Atlanta Police 'Very Disturbing'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 02:30 AM

Trump Says Rayshard Brooks' Death During Arrest by Atlanta Police 'Very Disturbing'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump said that the death of African American man Rayshard Brooks during his arrest by Atlanta police on Friday was "very disturbing."

Police shot 27-year-old Brooks outside a Wendy's fast-food restaurant following a scuffle with police officers who were attempting to arrest him after he fell asleep in his car at the drive-through parking lot.

"I thought it was a terrible situation... to me it was very disturbing," Trump said during remarks at the White House on Monday.

The US president said he will have more to say about the incident on Tuesday.

Brooks died amid a worldwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality sparked by the police killing of another African American man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis on May 25.

However, some of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

