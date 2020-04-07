Trump Says Reached Deal With 3M to Produce Additional 55.5Mln Masks for COVID-19 Response

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump announced that the US government has reached an agreement has been reached with the company 3M to produce additional 55.5 million face masks, finishing a feud over the company's contribution to the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"We have reached an agreement, a very amicable agreement with 3M for the delivery of additional 55.

5 million high-quality face masks each month," Trump said during a daily White House briefing on Monday. "We are going to be getting over the next couple of months 166.5 million masks for our front-line health care workers. The 3M saga ends very happily."

Last week, Trump lashed out at 3M for honoring its exports contracts at the expense of the needs in the United States and threatened to invoke Defense Production Act against the company.