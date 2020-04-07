UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Reached Deal With 3M To Produce Additional 55.5Mln Masks For COVID-19 Response

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:30 AM

Trump Says Reached Deal With 3M to Produce Additional 55.5Mln Masks for COVID-19 Response

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump announced that the US government has reached an agreement has been reached with the company 3M to produce additional 55.5 million face masks, finishing a feud over the company's contribution to the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"We have reached an agreement, a very amicable agreement with 3M for the delivery of additional 55.

5 million high-quality face masks each month," Trump said during a daily White House briefing on Monday. "We are going to be getting over the next couple of months 166.5 million masks for our front-line health care workers. The 3M saga ends very happily."

Last week, Trump lashed out at 3M for honoring its exports contracts at the expense of the needs in the United States and threatened to invoke Defense Production Act against the company.

Related Topics

Exports Threatened White House Company Trump United States Government Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed presides over virtual meetings ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation, Roche support publishing of fi ..

2 hours ago

ERC&#039;s volunteering teams significantly contri ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Nepal review ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea discuss rel ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Kyrgyzstan review ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.