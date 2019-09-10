Trump Says Ready To 'Get Involved' In Russia-Ukraine Talks
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he is ready to participate in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
"If they need me to get involved, I will get involved," Trump told reporters at the White House.
The US president called the recent release of detainees by both countries "a very possible step."