UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Ready To 'Get Involved' In Russia-Ukraine Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 01:00 AM

Trump Says Ready to 'Get Involved' in Russia-Ukraine Talks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he is ready to participate in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

"If they need me to get involved, I will get involved," Trump told reporters at the White House.

The US president called the recent release of detainees by both countries "a very possible step."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House Trump

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Khabib Nurmagomedov, co ..

1 hour ago

Hazza bin Zayed opens 24th World Energy Congress i ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of S ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs &#039;UAE-Kazakhstan Joi ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Eritrea

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pr ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.