Trump Says Ready To Impose Substantial Tariffs On China If Trade Deal Not Reached

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 06:27 PM

US President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday that he is ready to impose "substantial additional tariffs" on China if the two countries fail to reach a trade agreement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday that he is ready to impose "substantial additional tariffs" on China if the two countries fail to reach a trade agreement.

"I would do additional substantial tariffs if we do not make a deal," Trump said in an interview with Fox business.

Trump did not rule out the possibility that a deal could be reached during his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka later this week. He also said China knows what it must do to reach an agreement, adding that Beijing wants to complete the deal more than Washington does.

World

