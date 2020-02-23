Trump Says Ready to Put His Name on US-Taliban Peace Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) US President Donald Trump said Sunday he would put his name on the peace deal with the Taliban if a week went by without major violence in Afghanistan.

US and Taliban negotiators agreed this week to finalize the pact on February 29 if a seven-day cooling-off period were observed. The truce took effect on Friday night.

"I want to see how this period of a week works out... Assuming it works out over the next less-than-a-week, I would put my name on it," the president told reporters outside the White House.

Trump, who headed out to India on Sunday, said the nonviolence period had been holding up. He said that 19 years after the US sent troops to Afghanistan it was time to go home and suggested that the Taliban were tired of fighting.