(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he was ready to release to Congress the transcript of a second telephone conversation he had with Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelenskyy, though he does not like the idea of revealing details of his conversations with foreign leaders

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Friday said he was ready to release to Congress the transcript of a second telephone conversation he had with Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelenskyy, though he does not like the idea of revealing details of his conversations with foreign leaders.

"Now they want my first call. I have no problem giving it to them, other than I don't like giving calls to the media when I'm dealing with foreign nations," Trump told reporters before leaving Washington for Atlanta aboard the Marine One helicopter.