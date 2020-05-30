Trump Says Ready to Send Troops to Minneapolis Amid Riots

US President Donald Trump said Saturday he would send the military to the protest-hit city of Minneapolis if its authorities ask for help

"We have our military willing, ready and able... We can have our troops on the ground very quickly if they want our military.

They are using their National Guard right now," he told reporters.

Trump went on to accuse the "radical left" of staging the riots, which erupted after the death in police custody of unarmed black man George Floyd.

"These people are antifa, there is a lot of radical left, bad people and they've got to be taught that you cannot do this," the president said.