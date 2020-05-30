UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Ready To Send Troops To Minneapolis Amid Riots

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 10:49 PM

Trump Says Ready to Send Troops to Minneapolis Amid Riots

US President Donald Trump said Saturday he would send the military to the protest-hit city of Minneapolis if its authorities ask for help

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump said Saturday he would send the military to the protest-hit city of Minneapolis if its authorities ask for help.

"We have our military willing, ready and able... We can have our troops on the ground very quickly if they want our military.

They are using their National Guard right now," he told reporters.

Trump went on to accuse the "radical left" of staging the riots, which erupted after the death in police custody of unarmed black man George Floyd.

"These people are antifa, there is a lot of radical left, bad people and they've got to be taught that you cannot do this," the president said.

Related Topics

Riots Police Trump Man George Minneapolis

Recent Stories

Spain Records 271 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, ..

2 minutes ago

UK government authorises return of live sport

2 minutes ago

Zaidi for making public JIT's report on Baldia Tow ..

5 minutes ago

Twitter Fact-Checking 'Played Right Into Trump's H ..

5 minutes ago

Educational institutions in Sindh tuning into anim ..

5 minutes ago

Death of Algerian girl in 'faith healing' sparks o ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.