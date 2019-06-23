Trump Says Ready to Sign Up to Bilateral or Multilateral Deal With Iran

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said Sunday that either a bilateral or a multilateral nuclear deal with Iran would do, in an interview with NBC.

"I don't care what kind of a deal. It can be separate or it can be total. Anything that gets to the result - they cannot have a nuclear weapon," he replied to a question whether he wanted to get China or Russia involved in it.