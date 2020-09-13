Trump Says 'Real Polls' Show His Popularity Among Voters in Key Swing States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that "real polls" revealed that his campaign was doing well in key swing states, including Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire.

"We're very close. I think we're up. I think we're up very substantially. Real polls show us doing very well in Florida, very well in North Carolina, Pennsylvania. We're doing really well in New Hampshire," Trump told reporters ahead of his rally in Nevada, as quoted by a White House press pool report.

Trump did not refer to any specific polls, but recent surveys in New Hampshire and North Carolina revealed that neither of the presidential candidates, Trump and US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, did not have a strong lead.

During an address to his supporters in Nevada, Trump said that Biden was trying to copy his plans on trade and condemned an ad that shows the US president's alleged disparagement of American soldiers.

The presidential election in the US are scheduled for November 3.