US President Donald Trump said that he received a "very warm" letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to a White House press pool report on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019)

The president said he received a "beautiful" letter from Kim on Monday, the report said.

Trump emphasized that his next meeting with the North Korean leader could take place soon.