UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Received 'Very Warm' Letter From North Korea's Kim

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 day ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

Trump Says Received 'Very Warm' Letter From North Korea's Kim

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had received a "very warm" letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"I just received a beautiful letter from Kim Jong Un, and I think the relationship is very well," Trump told reporters on the White House. "It was a very personal, very warm, very nice letter."

Trump noted that the third summit with the North Korean leader could take place soon.

The president said he believes North Korea has "tremendous potential" under Kim's leadership, adding that "something positive will happen."

Trump also said that he was aware of the media report claiming that Kim's slain half-brother was a CIA source.

Kim Jong Nam was killed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in February of 2017. The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that he had traveled to Malaysia to meet his CIA contact, although that may not have been the sole purpose of the trip.

Related Topics

White House CIA Trump Nice Kuala Lumpur North Korea Malaysia Kim Jong February May 2017 Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

53 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

1 hour ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.