Trump Says Recent Closing of 2 Big US Banks 'Bad Sign' for American Economy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Former President Donald Trump during a speech in Iowa said the closing of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank is a bad sign of possibly more economic troubles in the United States.

"Two big banks yesterday closed, that's a bad sign, that could be the beginning," Trump said on Monday evening.

Silicon Valley Bank's collapse is believed to be linked to the increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve System, which caused the impairment of assets on the balance sheets of many financial institutions. On March 12, authorities closed the large, New York-based Signature Bank because of systemic risks.

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) is the largest US lender to fail since Washington Mutual collapsed in 2008 at the height of the financial crisis.

Investors at the California-based bank withheld $42 billion in deposits last week, triggering a 60% plunge in its share prices.

SVB provided financing for almost half of US venture-backed technology and health care companies. At the end of 2022, the bank said it had $151.5 billion in uninsured deposits, $137.6 billion of which was held by US depositors. Its total assets as of the end of last year were $209 billion.

Earlier on Monday, President Joe Biden promised the US government would take action against reckless risk taking by financial firms. Biden said the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation protection for depositors at the SVB and Signature banks will not be extended to investors and the management at the collapsed banks.