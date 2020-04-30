Trump Says Recent Gilead Trials of COVID-19 Drug Remdesivir 'Positive' Event

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during remarks on Wednesday that the recent clinical trials of the drug Remdesivir by manufacturer Gilead Sciences to treat novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients is a "positive event."

Earlier in the day, Gilead published a report that more than half of nearly 400 severely ill COVID-19 patients treated with Remdesivir in a recent clinical trial recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals within 14 days.

"It seems to be good news... It's certainly a positive, we'll have to see how it all works out," Trump said.

White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci said the results from the study are "optimistic" and will be submitted for a peer review.

Fauci added that another clinical trial will be conducted soon combining Remdesivir with an anti-inflammatory drug.

Gilead plans to enroll 5,600 patients - including patients on ventilators - in another trial of Remdesivir at 180 trial sites around the world, including sites in the United States, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and the United Kingdom.

Remdesivir was originally developed as a broad-spectrum anti-viral medication to treat Ebola patients.