UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Record-Breaking COVID-19 Figures Exaggerated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 08:40 PM

Trump Says Record-Breaking COVID-19 Figures Exaggerated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) US President Donald Trump said on Sunday the record-breaking numbers of new COVID-19 cases, nearly 300,000 in the past 24 hours, are exaggerated due to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) method of counting.

"The number of cases and deaths of the China Virus is far exaggerated in the United States because of @CDCgov's ridiculous method of determination compared to other countries, many of whom report, purposely, very inaccurately and low," Trump tweeted Sunday after the figures were made public.

Trump went on to claim that health authorities misdiagnose other ailments as COVID-19, saying "when in doubt, call it Covid."

According to the figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University, which tallies figures from state health authorities and hospitals, a total of 299,087 new cases of infection were recorded across the US. This takes the US to a total of nearly 20.5 million registered cases, nearly double that of the second most highly infected country India.

Related Topics

India China Trump United States Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi rolls out COVID-19 Saliva Test in more s ..

2 hours ago

Breakbulk Middle East 2021’ cooperates with lead ..

2 hours ago

MBRIF member JustChain launches world’s first bl ..

3 hours ago

Al Yalayis Government Transactions Centre provides ..

3 hours ago

SCCI discusses strengthening economic relations wi ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Culture concludes e-learning initiative with ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.