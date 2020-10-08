Trump Says Remaining Number of US Troops in Afghanistan Should Be Home by Christmas

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a statement said the remaining number of American forces in Afghanistan should be withdrawn from the country by Christmas.

"We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!" Trump said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The number of US troops in Afghanistan was drawn down to 8,600 in July and another 4,000 troops are expected to leave in the fall.