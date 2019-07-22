UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Report Of Iran Capturing US Spies 'Totally False'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 07:04 PM

Trump Says Report of Iran Capturing US Spies 'Totally False'

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran's claims of uncovering a CIA spy network and detaining 17 alleged spies are "totally false."

"The report of Iran capturing CIA spies is totally false. Zero truth. Just more lies and propaganda (like their shot down drone) put out by a religious regime that is badly failing and has no idea what to do.

Their economy is dead, and will get much worse. Iran is a total mess!" Trump said via Twitter.

Earlier on Monday, the director of the Iranian Intelligence Ministry's counterespionage department said that Tehran uncovered a CIA network operating in Iran. The Tasnim news agency reported that the network was discovered on June 18 and some of the alleged spies have been sentenced to death while other received lengthy jail terms.

