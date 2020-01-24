UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Reports About Timing Of Mideast Peace Plan's Release 'Purely Speculative'

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 12:40 AM

Trump Says Reports About Timing of Mideast Peace Plan's Release 'Purely Speculative'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Thursday that media reports about the timing of the release of his administration's middle East peace plan are purely speculative.

"Reports about the details and timing of our closely-held peace plan are purely speculative," Trump said via Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Israeli media reported that the peace plan could be released within the next 24 hours.

