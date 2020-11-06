Trump Says Republicans Retain Control Of US Senate
Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 05:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press conference that the Republicans have retained control of the Senate.
"We kept the Senate despite having twice as many seats to defend than Democrats," Trump said on Thursday evening.
Trump added that Republicans in the House of Representatives did not lose their races either and have made gains there as well.