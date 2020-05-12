UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 03:30 AM

Trump Says Requiring White House Staff to Wear Masks Was His Decision

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters that he required White House staffers to wear face masks after at least one coronavirus case was diagnosed among the employees of the compound.

"If you look at all of those people over there, everyone of them from what I see - these are White House staffers, they are White House representatives, the White House executives - everybody has a mask," Trump said at a briefing on Monday. "Just about everybody I have seen today has worn a mask."

He also took credit for the decision.

"Yes, I did, I did, I required it, yes," Trump told reporters, who were also wearing face masks.

President said there is one confirmed coronavirus case in the White House with three more staffers, who came in close contact with the patient, on self-quarantine.

They have all tested negative so far, Trump added.

Last week, one of his valets was diagnosed with COVID-19. Trump said that he feels no vulnerability to the disease.

A spokesperson for Vice Resident Mike Pence, Katie Miller, also tested positive for COVID-19. A senior US official told NBC news that Pence is distancing himself from others for several days, but no restrictions have been imposed on his schedule.

Trump told reporters that Pence tested negative for coronavirus both on Monday and Sunday.

