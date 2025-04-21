Open Menu

Trump Says 'Rest In Peace' After Pope Francis Death

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Trump says 'Rest in Peace' after Pope Francis death

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) President Donald Trump and his White House predecessor Joe Biden led the way in paying respects from the United States for Pope Francis, who died Monday at 88.

Trump, who has had a sometimes thorny relationship with the Vatican, issued a short post on his Truth Social platform, saying: "Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!"

Biden, who was only the second Roman Catholic to serve as US president, hailed the late pope as "unlike any who came before him.

"

"Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time and I am better for having known him," Biden wrote on X alongside a picture of him and the Pope.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, also a Catholic, said he was "saddened" and added "we unite in prayer with Catholics worldwide for the repose of the pontiff's soul and for this period of transition for the Catholic Church."

