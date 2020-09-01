UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Restoring 'Patriotic' Education In Schools Will Help Control Violence In US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 04:10 AM

Trump Says Restoring 'Patriotic' Education in Schools Will Help Control Violence In US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) President Donald Trump said that restoring patriotic education in schools across the country would help to overcome the violence seen in many US cities.

"What we are witnessing today is a result of left-wing indoctrination in our nation's schools and universities," Trump said at a press briefing on Monday. "The only path to unity is to rebuild a shared national identity, focused on common American values and virtues. This includes restoring patriotic education in our nation's schools."

Trump also suggested full enforcement of the law in prosecuting the left-wing anti-fascist Antifa movement.

"The mission of Antifa is to spread terror in the US population with a goal of getting Americans to give up to their agenda," Trump added.

Protests against police brutality and racism started in numerous cities in the United States after the death of African American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. However, many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians and acts of arson, looting and vandalism, especially after subsequent deaths of African Americans in encounters with police.

Related Topics

Riots Police Education Trump George Minneapolis United States May Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE will continue to embrace, unswervingly support ..

2 hours ago

BREAKING: &#039;Accord courageous step towards mor ..

3 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives joint US-Israeli delega ..

3 hours ago

CBUAE injects AED15.86 bn in June as certificates ..

5 hours ago

Creator of Fake COVID-19 'Relief Fund' Admits Defr ..

4 hours ago

SCCI honours strategic partners of Sharjah Shoppin ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.