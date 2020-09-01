Trump Says Restoring 'Patriotic' Education in Schools Will Help Control Violence In US

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) President Donald Trump said that restoring patriotic education in schools across the country would help to overcome the violence seen in many US cities.

"What we are witnessing today is a result of left-wing indoctrination in our nation's schools and universities," Trump said at a press briefing on Monday. "The only path to unity is to rebuild a shared national identity, focused on common American values and virtues. This includes restoring patriotic education in our nation's schools."

Trump also suggested full enforcement of the law in prosecuting the left-wing anti-fascist Antifa movement.

"The mission of Antifa is to spread terror in the US population with a goal of getting Americans to give up to their agenda," Trump added.

Protests against police brutality and racism started in numerous cities in the United States after the death of African American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. However, many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians and acts of arson, looting and vandalism, especially after subsequent deaths of African Americans in encounters with police.