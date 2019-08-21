UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Reviewing Foreign Aid, May Announce Cuts In Less Than A Week

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 12:40 AM

Trump Says Reviewing Foreign Aid, May Announce Cuts in Less Than A Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that his administration is reviewing foreign aid spending and may make an announcement on possible changes such as cuts in less than a week.

"Well are looking at it, and we have some things that are on the table very much and we'll let you know over the next, probably sooner than a week," Trump said.

 The White House budget office is reportedly considering $2.3 billion in cuts to USAID and another $2 billion in cuts to the State Department.

