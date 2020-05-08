UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Rogue Group Behind Venezuela Plot, Denies Any Involvement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 06:45 PM

Trump Says Rogue Group Behind Venezuela Plot, Denies any Involvement

US President Donald Trump said on Friday in televised remarks he has nothing to do with a botched plot in Venezuela and referred to militants who were caught trying to invade the country as "a rogue group."

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Friday in televised remarks he has nothing to do with a botched plot in Venezuela and referred to militants who were caught trying to invade the country as "a rogue group."

"No, I have nothing to do with that.

Actually, if I wanted to go into Venezuela, I wouldn't make a secret about it. I wouldn't send a small little group, it would be called an army," Trump said in an interview with Fox news. "This was a rogue group that went in there. A lot of Venezuelans, I think people from other countries also ... I saw their pictures on a beach. It wasn't led by General George Washington, obviously."

