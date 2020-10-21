Trump Says Running in Election Against 'Corrupt' Media, Big Tech Companies Not Just Biden

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) US President Donald Trump has said that he is running in the country's upcoming presidential election against "corrupt" media outlets and large tech companies, in addition to Democrat candidate Joe Biden.

"I'm not just running against Biden, Sleepy Joe, I'm running against the corrupt media, the big tech giants, the Washington swamp. And the Democrat Party is a part of all of them, every single one of them," Trump said during a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania on Tuesday evening.

The president referred to the recent leak of email correspondence between the Democrat candidate's son, Hunter Biden, and a top official at the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Trump, during his speech in Erie, accused media outlets of trying to cover up the matter.

Prominent US media outlets, such as the CNN broadcaster and the New York Times newspaper, have been targeted by Trump for publishing what the president has commonly referred to as "fake news."

Over recent months, the president has also clashed with major social media platforms, including Twitter, which has added fact-checking warnings to a number of his tweets. Twitter also hid a post made by the president amid the widespread unrest following the death of George Floyd for breaking the site's policy on the glorification of violence.

US voters will head to the polls on November 3 to choose between Trump and Biden. The two candidates are scheduled to hold their second and final televised debate on Thursday evening.