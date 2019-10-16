UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 09:47 PM

Trump Says Russia 'Can Handle' Fight Against Islamic State in Syria

Russia can handle the fight against the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorist group in Syria, US President Donald Trump said during remarks in the Oval Office on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Russia can handle the fight against the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorist group in Syria, US President Donald Trump said during remarks in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

"Every player hates ISIS, everybody we're talking about. Syria more than us, Russia more than us," Trump said. "We're over there fighting ISIS but they [Russia] are over there fighting ISIS too, they can handle it and they should handle it."

