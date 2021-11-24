UrduPoint.com

Wed 24th November 2021 | 12:04 PM

Trump Says Russia, China Did Not Threaten US During His Presidency

Former United States President Donald Trump said that the US experienced no threats from either Russia or China under his presidency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Former United States President Donald Trump said that the US experienced no threats from either Russia or China under his presidency.

"If you look at Russia, Russia was not threatening.

When I was there, we were getting along fine with Russia, I sanctioned Russia like nobody had ever sanctioned them. I got along great with President Xi and Putin. That is a good thing, not a bad thing," Trump said in an appearance on Fox news late on Tuesday.

The former US president added that China did not fly military aircraft over Taiwan under his presidency, claiming that the US looks weak under current president Joe Biden.

