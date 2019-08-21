Trump Says Russia, Other Regional Countries Must Step Up Fight Against IS

Russia, Iran, Turkey, and other Central Asian countries must step up the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), US President Donald Trump told reporters outside the White House on Wednesday

"At a certain point Russia, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Turkey, they're going to have to fight their battles too," Trump said also mentioning Pakistan and India. "It's not fair, the United States, we're 7,000 miles away."

Trump also said European states must accept captured foreign IS fighters originating from their territories or he will be left with no choice but to release them into the countries from which they came.

The United States, the president added, was not going to transfer captured IS fighters to places like Guantanamo Bay.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in an interview with CBS news said there are certain places the Islamic State is more powerful today than it was about four years ago. However, he said that the "caliphate" is gone and the terror group's capacity to conduct external attacks has been made much more difficult.

The US-led coalition to defeat the Islamic State said in March that the group's "caliphate" had been defeated.

The international coalition was formed in 2014 after the terrorist group captured vast territories in Iraq. The coalition's actions in Syria have not been authorized by the nation's government or the UN Security Council.