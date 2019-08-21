UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Russia, Other Regional Countries Must Step Up Fight Against IS

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 11:24 PM

Trump Says Russia, Other Regional Countries Must Step Up Fight Against IS

Russia, Iran, Turkey, and other Central Asian countries must step up the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), US President Donald Trump told reporters outside the White House on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Russia, Iran, Turkey, and other Central Asian countries must step up the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), US President Donald Trump told reporters outside the White House on Wednesday.

"At a certain point Russia, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Turkey, they're going to have to fight their battles too," Trump said also mentioning Pakistan and India. "It's not fair, the United States, we're 7,000 miles away."

Trump also said European states must accept captured foreign IS fighters originating from their territories or he will be left with no choice but to release them into the countries from which they came.

The United States, the president added, was not going to transfer captured IS fighters to places like Guantanamo Bay.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in an interview with CBS news said there are certain places the Islamic State is more powerful today than it was about four years ago. However, he said that the "caliphate" is gone and the terror group's capacity to conduct external attacks has been made much more difficult.

The US-led coalition to defeat the Islamic State said in March that the group's "caliphate" had been defeated.

The international coalition was formed in 2014 after the terrorist group captured vast territories in Iraq. The coalition's actions in Syria have not been authorized by the nation's government or the UN Security Council.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations Syria Iran Russia Turkey White House Iraq Trump Guantanamo United States March From Government Asia Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Paddy varieties with good aroma, taste must be dis ..

2 minutes ago

UN to Close 22 Humanitarian Programs in Yemen in N ..

2 minutes ago

Late prof Dilshad conferred PhD degree after death ..

2 minutes ago

Abductors of Russian Sailors Allow Contact With Bo ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey-Russia-Iran Summit on Syria to be Held on S ..

7 minutes ago

Merkel Links Russia's Return to G8 Format to Imple ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.