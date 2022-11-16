Trump Says Russia 'Probably' Sent Missile Into Poland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) US President Donald Trump during his Mar-a-Lago speech to announce his presidential bid blamed Russia for the missile that fell into Poland.

Russia has denied the accusations it fired the missile that landed in Poland and described it as a deliberate effort to escalate the situation in Ukraine.

"Just today, a missile was sent in probably by Russia to Poland, 50 miles into Poland, and people are going absolutely wild and crazy," Trump said Tuesday night.

US President Joe Biden in earlier remarks said it is unlikely based on trajectory that the missile that fell in Poland was fired from Russia, but that the United States and allies will support Poland's investigation into the incident.

Biden added that he will make sure they figure out exactly what happened and to determine the appropriate next steps.

Biden made his remarks following a meeting in Bali with leaders from France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, Canada, and the European Union.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said in earlier remarks that Poland does not have any conclusive evidence at the moment as to who launched the missiles, but added that they were most likely Russian-made. He added that there is no indication that there will be a similar repeat of the incident.