Trump Says Russia Protecting Kurds Would Be 'Good Thing, Not Bad Thing'
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:36 PM
Russia protecting the Kurds in northeast Syria would be a good thing, not a bad thing, US President Donald Trump said during a press conference on Wednesday
"Frankly, if Russia is going to help in protecting the Kurds, that's a good thing, not a bad thing, but it would be led by Syria," Trump said. "And Syria doesn't want Turkey to take its land, I can understand that."