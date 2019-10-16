Trump Says Russia Protecting Kurds Would Be 'Good Thing, Not Bad Thing'

Russia protecting the Kurds in northeast Syria would be a good thing, not a bad thing, US President Donald Trump said during a press conference on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Russia protecting the Kurds in northeast Syria would be a good thing, not a bad thing, US President Donald Trump said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"Frankly, if Russia is going to help in protecting the Kurds, that's a good thing, not a bad thing, but it would be led by Syria," Trump said. "And Syria doesn't want Turkey to take its land, I can understand that."