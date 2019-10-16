UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Russia Protecting Kurds Would Be 'Good Thing, Not Bad Thing'

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:36 PM

Trump Says Russia Protecting Kurds Would Be 'Good Thing, Not Bad Thing'

Russia protecting the Kurds in northeast Syria would be a good thing, not a bad thing, US President Donald Trump said during a press conference on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Russia protecting the Kurds in northeast Syria would be a good thing, not a bad thing, US President Donald Trump said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"Frankly, if Russia is going to help in protecting the Kurds, that's a good thing, not a bad thing, but it would be led by Syria," Trump said. "And Syria doesn't want Turkey to take its land, I can understand that."

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Trump

Recent Stories

'Basic foundations' of Brexit deal are 'ready': EU ..

5 minutes ago

Court extends physical remand of Chunian case accu ..

5 minutes ago

US Hopes Russia, China Back Extending Iran Arms Em ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan emerging as attractive destination for to ..

5 minutes ago

Tensions rise in Mozambique as vote counting under ..

8 minutes ago

Need stressed for new master plan of Karachi

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.