Trump Says Russia Sent High Quality Medical Supplies That May Save Many Lives

Fri 03rd April 2020 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters that Russia sent to the United States a lot of high quality medical supplies that may save many lives amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"It was a very nice gesture on behalf of President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin. I could have said 'No, thank you,' or I could have said 'Thank you.

' It was a large plane of very high quality medical supplies. And I said 'I take it,'" Trump said at a White House briefing Thursday. "He offered a lot of medical high quality stuff that I accepted. That may save a lot of lives."

A Russian military cargo plane An-124 brought the shipment on Thursday to New York, the worst hit locality in the US. Part of the cargo was purchased by the United States with the remainder paid by the Russian Fund of Direct Investments.

