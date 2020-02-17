Trump Says Russia Should Stop Supporting Syrian Government Forces in Idlib

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during phone talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Russia should stop supporting Syrian forces in Idlib.

Trump "expressed concern over the violence in Idlib," saying, as quoted in a Sunday White House release, that Washington wanted to see an end to Russia's support for Syrian forces' actions.

The US president also thanked the Turkish leader for efforts to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

Erdogan demanded on Saturday that Syrian government forces immediately withdrew from the areas close to Turkish observation posts in Idlib, backtracking from his previous pledge to wait for the move until the end of February.