UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Russia Should Stop Supporting Syrian Government Forces In Idlib

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 05:40 AM

Trump Says Russia Should Stop Supporting Syrian Government Forces in Idlib

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during phone talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Russia should stop supporting Syrian forces in Idlib.

Trump "expressed concern over the violence in Idlib," saying, as quoted in a Sunday White House release, that Washington wanted to see an end to Russia's support for Syrian forces' actions.

The US president also thanked the Turkish leader for efforts to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

Erdogan demanded on Saturday that Syrian government forces immediately withdrew from the areas close to Turkish observation posts in Idlib, backtracking from his previous pledge to wait for the move until the end of February.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Washington White House Trump Idlib Tayyip Erdogan February Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

&#039;Belonging&#039; sheds light on the concept o ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Media launches new strategy focusing on ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives former British Prime ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives IMF Managing Director

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises Emirati women&#039;s a ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WBG President explore prospects ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.