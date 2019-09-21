UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Sanctions On Iran Work, Military Option Too 'Severe' For Winning

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:33 AM

US President Donald Trump said during a press conference on Friday that sanctions against Iran will work and that taking a military route would be a too severe form of winning

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump said during a press conference on Friday that sanctions against Iran will work and that taking a military route would be a too severe form of winning.

"I think the sanctions work, the military would work but that's a very severe form of winning," Trump said.

Moreover, Trump that the United States' nuclear program is in top condition, new and renovated, adding that "we all should pray we never have to use it."

Earlier on Friday, the Trump administration announced new sanctions against Iran for its alleged role in the drone attacks against Saudi oil facilities.

The United States sanctioned Iran's Central Bank for providing billions of dollars to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), its Qods Force, and Hezbollah.

It also sanctioned Iran's National Development Fund, which the US Treasury Department says is a major source of foreign currency and funding for the Qods Force, Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics.

On Saturday, a drone attack on Saudi Aramco forced the Saudi Arabian national oil company to shut down its Abqaiq and Khurais facilities, which resulted in more than a twofold drop of Saudi Arabia's net oil output and, consequently, a surge of oil prices worldwide. Although the responsibility was claimed by the military wing of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, the United States has put the blame on Iran. Tehran has refuted the accusation.

