UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Saudi Arabia To Pay For Deployment Of Additional US Troops

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 02:40 AM

Trump Says Saudi Arabia to Pay for Deployment of Additional US Troops

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) President Donald Trump told reporters that Saudi Arabia, at his request, will pay for the deployment of additional US troops after the September 14 attack on the country's oil facilities.

"We are sending more troops to Saudi Arabia," Trump said on Friday. "Saudi Arabia, at my request, has agreed to pay us for everything we are doing to help them and we appreciate that."

Earlier on Friday, the US Department of Defense said in a statement that the United States is deploying 3,000 additional troops and air defense systems to Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Attack Oil Trump Saudi United States Saudi Arabia September

Recent Stories

Honorary doctorate for Sharjah Ruler’s cultural ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits Madrid’s El Escorial Librar ..

2 hours ago

PTI to make government in Sindh after next general ..

3 hours ago

Opposition parties not united on joining Azadi Mar ..

3 hours ago

SDF Says 5 IS Militants Escaped From Prison in Nor ..

3 hours ago

IS Claims Car Bomb Blast in Syria's Qamishlo - Rep ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.