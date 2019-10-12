Trump Says Saudi Arabia to Pay for Deployment of Additional US Troops

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) President Donald Trump told reporters that Saudi Arabia, at his request, will pay for the deployment of additional US troops after the September 14 attack on the country's oil facilities.

"We are sending more troops to Saudi Arabia," Trump said on Friday. "Saudi Arabia, at my request, has agreed to pay us for everything we are doing to help them and we appreciate that."

Earlier on Friday, the US Department of Defense said in a statement that the United States is deploying 3,000 additional troops and air defense systems to Saudi Arabia.