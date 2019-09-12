UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 12:10 AM

Trump Says Seeking Nationwide Regulations on Electronic Cigarettes, Vaping Products

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump said during remarks at the White House on Wednesday that his administration is seeking to regulate the sale of electronic cigarettes and vaping products in the United States.

"We have a problem in our country, it's a new problem, it's a problem nobody really thought about too much a few years ago, it's called vaping," Trump told reporters. "We may very well have to do something very, very strong about it."

Trump added that his administration cannot allow Americans to get sick, especially young Americans because of vaping.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said earlier the US food and Drug Administration will finalize a guidance document requiring all non-tobacco flavored e-cigarette products to be removed from the market.

E-cigarette companies may be able to continue selling tobacco-flavored vaping products once they file for a pre-market tobacco approval with the FDA to ensure their products are consistent with the public health and standards set by the Tobacco Control Act, Azar said.

Estimated five million children in the United States are using e-cigarettes and are at risk of becoming addicted to nicotine, Azar noted.

The US government will take enforcement actions if it finds that children are attracted to tobacco-flavored e-cigarette products or if they find manufacturers are marketing e-cigarettes to children, Azar said.

