Trump Says Seeks No Diplomatic Gain By Sending Ventilators Abroad

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The United States sends out ventilators throughout the world to save lives threatened by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), not to gain diplomatic leverage, US President Donald Trump told reporters.

"No, I am not looking to do diplomatically, I am looking to save lives. If we can save lives in another country, it's a great thing.

So I am only looking to save lives," Trump said when asked during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. "Probably, that's good diplomatically, but I am not looking at that."

The United States has a stockpile of thousands of ventilators far exceeding its needs and offers them as a life-saving aid to foreign countries.

The US government has said it will deliver 200 ventilators to Russia by military aircraft as per the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin.