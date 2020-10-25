UrduPoint.com
Trump Says 'Senate Is Tough,' Democrats Might Retake Control After Election - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump doubts that it would be easy to keep the Republican majority in the Senate after the November vote, The Washington Post reports.

"I think the Senate is tough actually," Trump told donors this week in Nashville, Tennessee, an anonymous attendee told the newspaper on Saturday.

Trump also told donors on Thursday, before his last presidential debate with Biden, that Republicans "are going to take back the House."

Republicans currently hold the Senate 53-47, while Democrats hold the House of Representatives 232-197.

According to The Washington Post, Trump told donors that North Carolina would hold and Alabama would be taken back, but he "can't really get involved" with "a couple senators" and does not want to help some of them.

"You lose your soul if you do," Trump said, according to the anonymous attendee who spoke to the newspaper.

If Joe Biden wins the November election, enabling a Democratic vice president to cast the deciding vote in the Senate, Democrats will only need to pick up three seats to win a majority in the Senate.

Last week's predictions from Daily Kos Elections Senate Forecast and the Cook Political Report said that Democrats were likely to take the Senate. The Cook Report predicted a 51-49 Democratic majority after the election, while the Daily Kos forecast said that a 52-48 Democratic majority in the Senate was likely.

