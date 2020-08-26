UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Sending Federal Law Enforcement To Wisconsin To Restore 'Law And Order'

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Trump Says Sending Federal Law Enforcement to Wisconsin to Restore 'Law and Order'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Federal law enforcement officers and the National Guard are being deployed to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to restore law and order amid ongoing riots there.

"We will not stand for looting, arson, violence and lawlessness on American streets. My team just got off the phone with Governor [Tony] Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance (Portland should do the same!)," Trump said via Twitter. "Today, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore law and order!"

