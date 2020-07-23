UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Sending 'Surge' Of Federal Agents To Chicago, Other Cities To Fight Crime

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 01:20 AM

Trump Says Sending 'Surge' of Federal Agents to Chicago, Other Cities to Fight Crime

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that his administration will deploy a "surge" of Federal law enforcement officers to Chicago and other American cities plagued by violent crime.

"Today, I'm announcing a surge of federal law enforcement into American communities plagued by violent crime," Trump said during a press conference at the White House. Trump added that he would immediately send federal agents to the city of Chicago.

Related Topics

White House Trump Chicago

Recent Stories

Green Petrochem announces expansion plan in Hamriy ..

55 minutes ago

Bpifrance ready to deploy 4.2 billion euros in fir ..

1 hour ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 22.111 mln by end of M ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed highlights importance of cyber ..

3 hours ago

Modon completes awarding of all infrastructure dev ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.