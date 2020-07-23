Trump Says Sending 'Surge' of Federal Agents to Chicago, Other Cities to Fight Crime

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that his administration will deploy a "surge" of Federal law enforcement officers to Chicago and other American cities plagued by violent crime.

"Today, I'm announcing a surge of federal law enforcement into American communities plagued by violent crime," Trump said during a press conference at the White House. Trump added that he would immediately send federal agents to the city of Chicago.