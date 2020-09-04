UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Serbia Committed To Move Embassy To Jerusalem In July

Faizan Hashmi 31 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:48 PM

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Serbia has committed to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in July

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Serbia has committed to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in July.

"Serbia has committed to opening a commercial office in Jerusalem this month and to move its embassy to Jerusalem in July," Trump said.

Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister of the partially-recognized republic of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti were in Washington for a two-day summit to discuss bilateral issues.

