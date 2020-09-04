Trump Says Serbia Committed to Move Embassy to Jerusalem in July

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Serbia has committed to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in July

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Serbia has committed to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in July.

"Serbia has committed to opening a commercial office in Jerusalem this month and to move its embassy to Jerusalem in July," Trump said.

Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister of the partially-recognized republic of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti were in Washington for a two-day summit to discuss bilateral issues.