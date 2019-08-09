UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Serious Talks Taking Place Among Congressional Leaders On Background Checks

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:32 PM

US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday that "serious discussions" are taking place between congressional leaders on implementing meaningful background checks for individuals purchasing firearms in the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday that "serious discussions" are taking place between congressional leaders on implementing meaningful background checks for individuals purchasing firearms in the United States.

"Serious discussions are taking place between House and Senate leadership on meaningful background checks," Trump said.

"I have also been speaking to the NRA [National Rifle Association], and others, so that their very strong views can be fully represented and respected.

Trump also reiterated that guns should not be placed in the hands of mentally ill or deranged people.

"I am the biggest Second Amendment person there is, but we all must work together for the good and safety of our Country. Common sense things can be done that are good for everyone!" Trump said.

