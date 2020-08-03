UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Sets September 15 Deadline For TikTok To Be Bought By US Company Or Close Down

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Trump Says Sets September 15 Deadline for TikTok to Be Bought by US Company or Close Down

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a meeting at the White House on Monday that he has set September 15 as a deadline for the Chinese video-sharing social networking service TikTok to be bought by an American company or close down.

"I don't mind if... microsoft or somebody else, a big company, a secure company, a very American company buys it," Trump said. "I set a date of around September 15 at which point it's going to be out of business in the United States."

More Stories From World

