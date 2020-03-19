Trump Says Signed Coronavirus Economic Relief Bill Into Law

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said he had signed a multibillion-dollar coronavirus (COVID-19) economic relief bill that had been passed by the Congress.

"Today, I have signed into law H.R.

6201, the 'Families First Coronavirus Response Act' (the 'Act'). The Act makes emergency supplemental appropriations and other changes to law to help the Nation respond to the coronavirus outbreak," Trump said in a statement, as quoted by the White House.