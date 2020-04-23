Trump Says Signed Executive Order to Suspend Immigration Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press briefing that he has signed an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration in the United States in light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I just signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States," Trump said at the White House on Wednesday.

Trump said his order is part of an effort to protect jobs and conserve medical resources for Americans during the pandemic.