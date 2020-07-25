UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Signing 4 Executive Orders To Lead To 'Massive Reduction In Drug Costs'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump announced he had signed four executive orders intended to significantly lower prescription drug prices in the United States.

"Today, I am signing four sweeping executive orders that will lead to a massive reduction in drug costs," Trump said on Friday.

According to Trump, the first order requires community health centers to pass discounts they receive for insulin and EpiPens directly to patients.

"Under this order, the price of insulin for affected patients will come down to just pennies a day," Trump said.

The second executive order will allow to legally import prescription drugs from Canada and other countries, where prices for identical drugs are lower, the president said.

Under the third executive order, discounts that drugmakers pay to the middlemen, pharmacy managers who negotiate the prices paid by consumers, will pass directly to patients.

Finally, the fourth order will require Medicare Federal health insurance program to purchase drugs at the lowest price among other economically advanced countries, Trump said.

Trump added that this order would be put on hold until August 24 to give pharmaceutical companies time to come up with ideas that will substantially reduce drug prices.

