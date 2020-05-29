Trump Says Signing Executive Order for New Regulations Concerning Social Media Platforms

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that he is signing an executive order today concerning new Federal regulations for social media platforms in order to protect free speech.

"Today, I'm signing an executive order to protect and uphold the free speech rights of the American people... My executive order calls for new regulations," Trump said.

Trump also said his order directs US Attorney General William Barr to work with states to enforce their own laws against deceptive practices on social media.