Trump Says 'small' Number Of US Troops Remain In Syria

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 10:40 PM

Trump says 'small' number of US troops remain in Syria

President Donald Trump said Monday a small number of US troops remain in Syria, some near the border with Jordan and others deployed to secure oil fields

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump said Monday a small number of US troops remain in Syria, some near the border with Jordan and others deployed to secure oil fields.

Trump's comments followed a US pullout from northeastern Syria, leaving the Kurds, America's staunchest allies in the fight against Islamic State, to face invading Turkish forces.

Trump said the "small number" of US troops staying behind were in an entirely different part of Syria, near its border with Jordan and Israel.

He said another group still in Syria "secured the oil," a reference to oil fields that the US hopes to keep from falling into the hands of IS fighters.

