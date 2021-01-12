UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Social Media Banning Him 'Big Mistake,' Warns Of Counter Move

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, have made a "big mistake" in banning him and warned of a "counter move."

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, have made a "big mistake" in banning him and warned of a "counter move."

"Big mistake.

They shouldn't be doing it," Trump was quoted as saying by CNBC.

Trump said such actions cause "a lot of problems and a lot of danger."

"There's always a counter move when they do that. I've never seen such anger as I see right now and that's a terrible thing," Trump added.

